ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A little before 5:45 p.m., Colin Kaepernick came off the field at Charles R. Drew High School to the sound of cheers and signed autographs for fans after throwing the football for scouts for about a half-hour Saturday evening.
"I’ve been denied for three years," Kaepernick said after the workout. "We have nothing to hide. We are waiting for the 32 teams…to stop running."
Kaepernick displayed a live-arm, he threw crisp passes across the field, had good touch on deep passes, and displayed the same ability to throw on the run that he had when he was playing in San Francisco.
"My agent is ready to talk to any team. I've been ready. I’ve stayed ready." Kaepernick said. "We are waiting to hear from the NFL, Roger Goodell and the 32 teams. The ball is in their court."
The day was not without controversy as events quickly unfolded.
The combine-style workout was scheduled by the National Football League for the Atlanta Falcons facility in Flowery Branch. However, an audible was called Saturday due to ongoing issues between Kaepernick and the NFL league office.
The National Football League abruptly announced the planned workout earlier in the week. The Saturday schedule meant no coaches or general managers could attend the workout. Many, including Kaepernick, were skeptical about the move to quickly schedule the workout and give out details to the media, while keeping him in the dark about much of the overall plan.
Watch the full workout below:
Here's what Kaepernick's camp said about why the change was needed, via ESPN's Adam Schefter:
Colin Kaepernick’s workout at the Falcons’ training facility at 3 pm is off; his workout now will be at another Atlanta location at 4 pm today.Here is the official announcement: pic.twitter.com/d9dIfJSbY3— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019
The NFL fired back in a statement that said:
NFL’s response to Colin Kaepernick opting to do his own workout today in Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/uvUZGH7CQ5— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019
On the field, Kaepernick threw out routes, took three, five, and seven-step drops along with showing a nice touch on some deep passes to the wide receivers the former Super Bowl quarterback brought with him to the workout.
More than 24 NFL teams were expected at the workout Saturday and Kaepernick's performance should give plenty of teams a good reason to bring him into the fold. Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Redskins, Miami Dolphins, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could all use an infusion of talent like Kaepernick could bring.
Those teams could also use the leadership and respect Kaepernick commands inside the huddle and inside the locker room.
But, most teams are hesitant to bring Kaepernick in because of the possible P.R. hit that could come from some fans. Wins would likely cure any possible temporary public relations hit a team could face. Still, a team would need to be ready to deal with having Kaepernick on the bench.
All it takes is one team to show interest, and at least a few teams have been leaking to league reporters they are possibly interested in bringing Kaepernick in. Whether that interest continues after the events of Saturday remains to be seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.