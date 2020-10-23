Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris touched down in Atlanta late Friday morning to rally Democratic voters with just 11 days left until Election Day.
While the exact details of her speaking engagement haven't been revealed by the campaign; Morehouse College confirmed Sen Harris will be speaking at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center Friday evening.
The visit comes less than 24 hours after her running mate, Vice President Joe Biden, and President Donald Trump clashed in the final debate of the presidential campaign. Both candidates landed punches in the debate, but neither seemed to move the needle a great deal through the night.
"We had a good debate, Joe did really well and I'm really happy to be back in Atlanta, Georgia," Senator Kamala Harris said when she landed in Atlanta.
Harris will be trying to drum up support for the ticket as they try to put Georgia in play as a swing state in the presidential election. Georgia has trended away from being a red state, but Democrats still have to get voters to the polls early and on Election Day to stand a chance of winning the state.
"Listen, Atlanta, Georgia, the whole state of Georgia is so important," Senator Harris said. "It's important in terms of, you know, the people of Georgia deserve to have a president who sees them and cares about them. Georgia has been so hard hit by the pandemic."
Harris was asked about Vice President Biden's discussion on ending oil subsidies during Thursday night's debate.
“Let's be really clear about this. Joe Biden is not going to ban fracking. He is going to deal with the oil subsidies," Harris said. "But that's, you know, the president likes to put everything out of context. But let's be clear: what Joe was talking about was banning subsidies, but he will not ban fracking.”
Georgians are encouraged to make a plan to vote early and visit iwillvote.com/GA for more information on when, where, and how to vote this election.
