ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – California Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D) nod to join Joe Biden on the democratic ticket for vice president has a lot of people celebrating – including her sorority sisters.
Harris is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha – the nation’s oldest black sorority. Harris has said she embraced her African American heritage early on.
“Hopefully it will become a household name,” said Lorri Sadler Rice, who pledged with Harris in 1986 at Howard University.
Pronouncing her name has been challenging for many, but to the women who pledged alongside her, Rice said saying her name was one of the easiest things they accomplished.
Harris was born and raised in California to immigrant parents – her mother a famed researcher from India, and her father a college professor from Jamaica. She is the first woman of color to be chosen as a vice president candidate for this country.
Rice, who is a vice president of student affairs at Clark Atlanta University, was one of 38 women along with Harris who dubbed themselves the ‘Jewels of Splendor.’
“She was one of the most mature,” she said.
Rice said she and her other line sisters were initially disappointed when Harris dropped out of the primary so early, but now they are pumped to support her.
Rice said the sorors are already organizing for the Democratic National Convention.
