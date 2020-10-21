ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will make a campaign stop in Atlanta Friday, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Democratic Party of Georgia.
The announcement comes ahead of a series of in-person press conferences at ballot drop boxes across the state hosted by Biden for President Georgia and the Democratic Party of Georgia. The Wednesday events are aimed to encourage voters to use the drop boxes to guarantee delivery by Election Day.
Details about Harris' visit to Atlanta have not yet been released.
Georgians are encouraged to make a plan to vote early and visit iwillvote.com/GA for more information on when, where, and how to vote this election.
