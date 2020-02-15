EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- Witnesses say Valentine's Day celebrations came to a screeching halt when a male suspect walked into Old Lady Gang restaurant on Camp Creek Parkway and opened fire.
"We were waiting for our spot at the Juicy Crab, and we were waiting outside actually at that bench right there," said witness Brynae Kinsey. "We heard two gunshots and I seen somebody run out that door, and I ran."
It was a quiet, calm setting before screams were heard and gunshots were fired.
"I just heard her scream 'ahhh,' and then I heard two pops. Pop, pop," said Kinsey. "I just wondered what was going through his head for him to pop off like that."
East Police say the suspect entered the restaurant located in the 3600 block of Camp Creek Marketplace and shot another male. Two innocent bystanders were also struck. All injuries are non-life threatening.
Kinsey's friend, Yali Gonzalez, added," We just tryna chill, tryna enjoy dinner as usual."
The popular southern cuisine establishment is owned by Atlantan and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss Tucker and her husband, television producer, Todd Tucker.
The couple also own an OLG location in the downtown area on Peters Street.
Mrs. Burruss released the following statement on her Instagram:
""My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different.
Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved.
As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values.
We appreciate all of the love and prayers that have come our way and we encourage anyone with any information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible."
View this post on Instagram
