SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — Kanya "Ye" West teamed up with Larry Hoover Jr. on GivingTuesday to donate food and clothing to the residents of South Fulton.
Today is also known as Larry Hoover Day. It's named after one of the founders of the Gangster Disciples, a Chicago street gang.
Hoover is currently in prison for murder, extortion and other crimes.
Organizers of today's event say Larry Hoover Day is an attempt to educate people on who Hoover is now opposed to who he was when he was convicted.
