LITHONIA (CBS46) -- A special guest at the Sunday service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church had people on their feet and Tweeting about the experience.
Kanye West was in the house of worship.
Kanye brought #SundayService to Atlanta 🙏🏽— Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) September 15, 2019
pic.twitter.com/oyrleW21n4
He joined the service, singing with the choir.
West started Sunday services earlier this year. His wife, Kim Kardashian, says he started them to "heal himself."
