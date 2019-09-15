Kanye West at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

LITHONIA (CBS46) -- A special guest at the Sunday service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church had people on their feet and Tweeting about the experience. 

Kanye West was in the house of worship.

He joined the service, singing with the choir.

West started Sunday services earlier this year. His wife, Kim  Kardashian, says he started them to "heal himself."

