ATLANTA (CBS46) — Kanye West is living a sports fan's dream. He is currently living inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Yes, you heard that right. Kanye is living in the home usually reserved for the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.
The artist, and fashion mogul, who was born in Atlanta, hosted a sold out listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last Thursday night for his latest album "Donda," which is set to be released next month.
He hasn't left since.
Sources tell CBS46's Karyn Greer that West would not leave the stadium after his Thursday night event and negotiated an agreement to stay at the facility for at least two weeks.
On the Instagram page 'kanyesdonda' there is a video posted of Kanye dancing while listening to one of the new tracks on his album.
Heather Sautter, the director of corporate and marketing communications at MBS, confirmed West's residence, but says West reached out to the stadium about using the facility for his latest project. It is unknown if West is compensating the stadium for his stay.
West has setup a makeshift studio inside MBS while he works on finishing his project. West's new album is expected to be released on Friday, Aug. 6, which is one day before the Falcons host fans for a special open practice at 2 p.m. on Aug. 7.
A source tells Greer that West also has a full-time chef, a king bed, a couch and plants setup in the area of the stadium he is staying.
The stadium says there have been no major issues with West staying in the facility, however, a source who spoke with Greer says otherwise. They say the visiting Columbus Crew were unable to use the normal visitor's locker room this past weekend and had to be relocated to another locker room in the stadium.
Sautter tells CBS46, "officials did have to come up with a workaround for West with this past Saturday's Atlanta United game," but did not confirm the change in locker rooms.
CBS46 has obtained exclusive video of West walking out onto the field and into seats at the United-Crew game this weekend, being escorted by security.
Sautter says West staying at the stadium is not a violation of any rules or ordinances.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story and provide any new updates as we get them.
