ATLANTA (CBS46)—Fans eager to hear Kayne West's upcoming, highly anticipated album will get their chance on Thursday.

According to Live Nation, the hip-hop star will host a listening event for his latest album, Donda, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 22 at 8 p.m.

West’s last long-play album, Jesus Is Born, was released in 2019. Jesus Is Born was a gospel album recorded with his Sunday Service Choir.

It is unclear if Donda will be a gospel album or a hip-hop album.

On July 4, 2020, Kanye West announced the start of his presidential campaign. However, after four months, he suspended his campaign for the nation's highest office.

Ticketmaster has tickets available starting at $90.

To purchase tickets to Kayne’s event, please click here.

