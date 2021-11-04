ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Former Mayor Kasim Reed is conceding in the race to be the new mayor of Atlanta.
The Associated Press reported earlier today that Andre Dickens would face Felicia Moore in a runoff on Nov. 30.
PREVIOUS STORY: Dickens takes 2nd spot in Atlanta mayoral runoff with Moore
Moore received approximately 40% of the vote on Nov. 2 and Dickens received approximately 23%. Reed received approximately 22%.
The following statement was received from Reed's campaign:
“When I declared my candidacy for Mayor in June, I had one goal: to restore safety in every neighborhood across our city. Like many others, I witnessed the tapestry of diverse communities that make up our city be torn apart by surging levels of violent crime. I ran to ensure that our city could restore its reputation as the economic and cultural engine of the Southeast, where opportunity thrives and everyone has a shot at realizing their dreams. A city where every voice is heard and where everyone feels safe, no matter their zip code.
I want to extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to every member of my campaign, every volunteer and every supporter who believed in my leadership and vision for this city. Although my campaign was unsuccessful, I still believe our city’s future is brightest as one that is united.
I also want to congratulate both Council President Felicia Moore and Council Member Andre Dickens. As the race moves forward in a run-off, I will continue to work on behalf of the city that I love to ensure that we remain that shining city on a hill.
Thank you, Atlanta.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.