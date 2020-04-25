CHEROKEE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is missing after falling out of his kayak on Lake Allatoona Saturday.
Police reported that a man was attempting to rescue his dog when he fell out of the kayak, and did not resurface.
The incident occurred behind JD's Bar B Que. Cherokee County Fire Department told CBS46 that the divers are done for the day and will return searching on Sunday.
Reports say that divers attempted to locate them man, but had to call off the search for the night. They will return to continue searching tomorrow.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.