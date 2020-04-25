CHEROKEE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who went missing after he jumped into Lake Allatoona from his kayak on Saturday has been found dead.
The man's body was recovered Sunday morning near the Little River Marina at 6986 Bells Ferry Road.
Police said the man was attempting to rescue his dog after it jumped into the lake and did not resurface.
Divers attempted to find the man Saturday, but had to call off the search for the night. They returned to the scene around 6:45 Sunday to resume their search.
The man's name will not be released until next of kin is notified.
