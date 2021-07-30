ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Award winning artist and producer Kanye West, announced his newest album release will take place next week.
The highly-anticipated Donda Album release will happen at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, August 5 at 9:00 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Monday, August 2 at 10:00am EST at Ticketmaster.com, ranging in price between $30.00 to $75.00.
