Walmart is coming after Kanye West's Yeezy logo

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Award winning artist and producer Kanye West, announced his newest album release will take place next week. 

The highly-anticipated Donda Album release will happen at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, August 5 at 9:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Monday, August 2 at 10:00am EST at Ticketmaster.com, ranging in price between $30.00 to $75.00.

