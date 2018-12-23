DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) What's on your kitchen table the day after Christmas or New Year's? If it's leftovers, you have plenty of company.
But for thousands of Georgians it may be junk food or no food at all.
Two weeks without a cafeteria can mean hunger for some students during the holiday break.nThat is the wisdom behind a wealthy Atlantan opening up school cafeterias over the holiday break.
DeKalb administrators acknowledge too many of their students do not eat well.
"For many of our students school is the stable place for them," says administrator Vasanne Tinsley.
Then, a wealthy silent donor offered to pay to open school cafeterias during the break.
Through the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, the Lions Club Lighthouse Foundation partnered the deal with DeKalb Schools. The donation will open two elementary schools, Woodward in Brookhaven and Stone Mountain Elementary, to serve hot breakfast, lunch and a snack to all DeKalb County students and their families.
During Christmas week, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and again during New Year's week on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
This donor is also paying for vision tests for students at the cafeterias.
