ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The state of Georgia is known for several things like good music, award-winning films, flavorful food, scenic views, and southern hospitality.

While the Coronavirus outbreak is sweeping through the nation, forcing many Georgia businesses to close, there is a bigger emphasis on keeping Georgia's economy going by working for Georgia based company's and continuing to buy local products.

When Georgia's on your mind, the first thing you may think of is Coca-Cola, one of the most successful brands created in Atlanta, Georgia.

Coke was started by an Atlanta pharmacist around 1886 and today, the popular brand sells nearly 1.7 million beverages a day.

Other things we love made in Georgia include Georgia peaches, Vidalia onions, Lay's potato chips, Okabashi sandals, and 1888 Mills Towels in Griffin.

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, some Georgia based essential businesses who remain open are looking for extra help to accommodate the overwhelming demand.

Businesses hiring during the pandemic include Publix, Atlanta Gas Light, Ingles, Amazon, Bellhops, Papa Johns, Aldi, Costco, Walmart, Kroger, Pepsi-Co to name a few.

Department of Defense contractors, Envistacom, also have at least 20 job openings at their headquarters in Sandy Springs.

Supporting and working for local businesses is crucial for Georgia's economy to survive the Coronavirus pandemic. While we are distancing socially, we must support locally.