Atlanta, GA (CBS46) It's the time of year when lower temperatures have people seeking warm shelter. It can be expensive to heat your home but there are some things you can do right now to cut costs.
“Make sure you check all your windows and door seals,” said Georgia Power Spokesperson Craig Bell. “Make sure you don't have any cracks in your weather stripping or any of the caulk that surrounds the windows.”
If you do have cracks, Bell said it shouldn’t cost much to fix it yourself.
“You go along the baseline and you follow the cracks,” he explained. “You just fill that in and smooth it out. Weather stripping, you just go right on and take the old weather stripping off, take this off and it peels, and it sticks right on to the door or window sill.”
Changing your home's air filter will also keep the heat in.
“These things get filled up with dust,” Bell said. “That makes it harder for the unit to push out the air. That means it has to blow longer and harder.”
The experts at ARS Rescue Rooter heating and cooling are also giving tips to keep warm this winter. General manager David Bulhe said to close the flue if you have a fireplace, keep all vents in your home open and use the sun as a source of heat during the day.
“When you’re gone from home, leave the windows on the south-facing side of the house open so you get natural sunlight,” Buhle said.
At night, close the blinds and use curtains over the windows.
Although keeping the heat on when you're not home can be pricey, Buhle said it costs even more to turn it off and on.
“It can take hours for it to recover, so all that savings by having it off during the day, you’re going to have it running all night long to catch up.”
Georgia Power offers free in-home assessments and improvements for income-eligible customers. To learn more visit www.georgiapower.com/EASP.
