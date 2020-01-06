WASHINGTON (CBS46) – Georgia’s newest U.S. Senator was sworn-in on Monday.
Vice President Mike Pence made it official, announcing that Kelly Loeffler is taking over for Johnny Isakson.
Governor Brian Kemp handpicked Loeffler to succeed Isakson. She comes from the business world and is co-owner of the Atlanta Dream.
Loeffler's first vote as a senator could come at the conclusion of President Trump's impeachment trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Loeffler says she plans to vote against removing the president. She will have to defend the senate seat in a November special election.
