ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Actress Kelly Preston, and wife to John Travolta, died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
“1 in 12 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every single year. This does not stop with a pandemic,” said Rick Aranson, the Executive Director at Komen Atlanta.
Actress Kelly Preston, known for roles in movies like "Jerry Maguire," died Sunday at the age of 57.
Her widower, John Travolta, confirmed her death in an Instagram post Sunday night.
“Mrs. Preston had metastatic breast cancer, which is Stage IV breast cancer, which has spread beyond the breast tissue to other areas of her body. So it was a fairly aggressive form of cancer,” Aranson added.
Aranson said 40,000 people, or more, will die of breast cancer this year. When it comes to breast cancer, doctors say so much depends on each individual’s diagnosis.
“What we can do in terms of treatment, and that has to do with a lot of things,” said Dr. Jane Meisel, a medical oncologist at Emory. “We take everything we know about their cancer but other things as well like age, personal preferences.”
Studies show early detection can make it easier to treat in many cases, and the diagnosis rates increase dramatically after the age of 40.
“But that doesn’t preclude people from under 40 getting the disease,” Aranson said.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern can attest to that.
“I just turned 31, no history of breast cancer in my immediate family. I felt a lump a few months ago and decided to get it checked out, and thank goodness I did, because it turned out to be Stage II breast cancer,” Stern said.
“Access to care and screening and diagnostic services is critically important, even during a pandemic,” added Aranson.
While Preston’s death is heartbreaking, perhaps her story will serve as motivation to get checked, and raise awareness about the need for research to help find a cure.
“By putting it in the spotlight temporarily, it may motivate people to get their screenings, and get back in their regular routine, and that in and of itself, can save lives,” Aranson said.
