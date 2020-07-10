ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp will reactivate the Georgia World Congress Center as an overflow medical facility if needed as COVID-19 continues to surge across the Peach State.

Governor Kemp said before he reactivates the GWCC, he plans to "leverage a new contract for enhanced bed capacity with a metro-Atlanta hospital." The full details of the plan haven't been released yet, but Kemp said it will add "nearly 100 med-surg and ICU beds to existing infrastructure."

Kemp was the first governor in the country to push forward with a reopening plan after lockdowns in March and April as the nation sought to flatten the COVID-19 curve of deaths and infections. While deaths have stayed flat, the curve of infections has continued to skyrocket since mid-June with the state setting a new record of daily cases on Friday with more than 4,400.

It's not the first time the GWCC has been used as a hospital this year. It was transformed in the early part of the pandemic as officials worked to slow the spread and prepare for the worst.

Kemp said the state is working to increase its capacity for processing specimens and paid to increase staff at "dozens of healthcare and long-term care facilities across Georgia."