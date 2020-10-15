ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp, along with other political leaders, announced Thursday the approval of his health care plan by the federal government.
The governor was flanked by several members of the legislature, Senator Kelly Loeffler, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verma.
Kemp said the new plan will be called Georgia Pathways and Access and have multiple access points for users. He said it wasn't an expansion of Medicaid because that was, "too expensive." Kemp said the plan will put insurance cards in the hands of hard-working Georgians who need them.
Georgia Pathways will start on July 1, 2021, while a reinsurance plan will start January 2022 and Georgia Access will start in January 2023.
According to the Governor, the details of Georgia Pathways and Access are:
Georgians (who perform 80 hours per month of qualifying activity) who make up to 100% of the federal poverty line ($12,000 annually) can apply for health insurance through Medicaid or Employer-sponsored insurance.
If the individual has access to employer-sponsored insurance, they will be able to enroll in commercial insurance through their employer, which will now be affordable with the state providing assistance for the employee's share of premiums and copays.
The state will fund a reinsurance program to reduce premiums purchased on the exchange by an average of 10 percent statewide and in the highest cost areas, as high as 25 percent.
Georgians can enroll/re-enroll directly with insurance carriers with their local brokers or agents, or through private sector web-broker sites that provide a better customer service experience and offer more options.
Georgia Pathways and Access will cost the state an average of $218 million per year compared to the $547 million annually for a full expansion of Medicaid. Over 400,000 low-income Georgians will have access to affordable health insurance for the first time and millions more purchasing commercial insurance will see their premiums drop.
