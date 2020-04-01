ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp made two important announcements for the state of Georgia during his press conference Wednesday evening.
The Governor first announced the signing of an Executive Order closing all K-12 schools through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
He then announced a statewide 'Shelter-in-Place Order' through April 13, ordering residents to stay at home except for essential activities in order to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.
[Georgians] need to social distance. They need to stay at home. They need to only go to functions with 10 people or less or really just don't go to any functions at all if you can.
The Governor also alerted people of the latest Coronavirus numbers, which are growing across the state.
