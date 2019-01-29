ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Counties across North Georgia closes as many braced for potential winter storm that could have brought at least two inches of snow. However on Tuesday, only a few cities saw snowfall, while others experienced some rain.
As a result, Governor Kemp announced state government offices would reopen on Wednesday.
"I want to thank state and local leaders especially Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, agency officials, law enforcement, and first responders, for working around the clock to ensure the safety of Georgians across our state and visitors here for Super Bowl LIII," stated Kemp.
Despite declaring the re-open, Kemp advises agency leaders to use their discretion at determining when offices should open.
