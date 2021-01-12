The Georgia Department of Public Health opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to people 65 and older this week, but not without issues.
Governor Brian Kemp said one problem is that some medical providers are holding back doses of the vaccine to give to their patients before the public.
“If this issue continues the state will take possession of those doses and ensure that vaccinations continue. If it takes me firing up my pick-up truck and doing it myself so be it,” Governor Kemp said.
Many senior citizens have expressed concerns with scheduling appointments and getting the vaccine.
“This weekend evidently the Fulton County Board of Health opened up appointments which they told us ahead of time was going to happen on Monday that evidently happened on Sunday. I looked at it first thing Monday morning and they were all gone,” Senior citizen Kathryn King said. “I live in Fulton County, but if DeKalb opens up appointments can I sign up and get one there? Can I go up to Peachtree Corners or wherever else? I don’t know.”
State health officials confirmed that you can get the vaccine anywhere in the state, but supply is greatest in metro Atlanta.
“Older folks like some of my friends who are upper 70’s, 80’s they’re not that good at technology and by the time they figure it out the appointments are all gone,” King said.
“I’m hopeful that we’ll get more doses from the feds and we’ll be able to get more seniors vaccinated. Our goal is to make sure that we’re giving every dose that we have in an arm,” Kemp said.
