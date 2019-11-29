House Continues Closed-Door Depositions On Capitol Hill For House Impeachment Inquiry

WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- The speculation surrounding who Governor Brian Kemp will pick to take over for Senator Johnny Isaakson has reached a fever pitch and one of President Donald Trump's top loyalists in the U.S. House is on the attack against Governor Kemp.

Republican Representative Matt Gaetz (FL) said Kemp was "hurting President Trump" and said Kemp had "donor-induced stubbornness." Gaetz, in a tweet storm Friday afternoon, also said it might be time to primary Governor Kemp in 2022.

Gaetz didn't address whether his preferred candidate, Georgia Representative Doug Collins, was the best potential senator for the state of Georgia; or whether Representative Collins would instead be the most loyal to Trump.

