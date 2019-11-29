WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- The speculation surrounding who Governor Brian Kemp will pick to take over for Senator Johnny Isaakson has reached a fever pitch and one of President Donald Trump's top loyalists in the U.S. House is on the attack against Governor Kemp.
Republican Representative Matt Gaetz (FL) said Kemp was "hurting President Trump" and said Kemp had "donor-induced stubbornness." Gaetz, in a tweet storm Friday afternoon, also said it might be time to primary Governor Kemp in 2022.
“The establishment” is who @realDonaldTrump helped u beat in the primary when you were down double digits. It’s not the establishment you are screwing with your donor-induced stubbornness.You are hurting President Trump. You know this because he told you. https://t.co/rv0DpeChwo— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 29, 2019
Gov. Kemp, do you have any idea how absurd it is to tweet that your big push-back against the “establishment” is a donor who gave $700k plus to Mitt Romney and nothing to Trump until she wanted in the Senate? What’s next? Appointing Michael Vick to an animal welfare task force?— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 29, 2019
.@realDonaldTrump told you how to be supportive: Appoint @RepDougCollins. You are ignoring his request because you THINK you know better than @POTUS.If you substitute your judgement for the President’s, maybe you need a primary in 2022. Let’s see if you can win one w/o Trump https://t.co/vtjT4CyLMI— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 29, 2019
Gaetz didn't address whether his preferred candidate, Georgia Representative Doug Collins, was the best potential senator for the state of Georgia; or whether Representative Collins would instead be the most loyal to Trump.
