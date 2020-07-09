ATLANTA (CBS46) – After not challenging Savannah’s mask order, Governor Brian Kemp criticized Atlanta’s mask order as Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the mask mandate is needed because too many people aren’t taking COVID-19’s new surge seriously.
Mayor Bottoms signed the mask order late Wednesday night for the city of Atlanta. She told CBS46’s Karyn Greer Thursday she had watched the debate on masks play out with Savannah and see how Governor Kemp reacted. But, her recent positive diagnosis for COVID-19 didn’t push her one way or the other on the mask mandate.
“A month or so ago I asked the governor about doing it here locally, and he was not in support of it,” Bottoms said Thursday morning about her mask order. “But considering the governor and the state have not taken exception with what’s been done in Savannah, I would hope he wouldn’t single out Atlanta.”
While Governor Kemp didn’t overrule the city of Atlanta’s mask mandate, his office did say the mayor should enforce the governor’s orders and leave masks to be voluntary.
“Like all of the local mask mandates, Mayor Bottoms’ order is unenforceable,” Candice Broce, Kemp’s Director of Communications said Thursday evening. “We continue to encourage Georgians to do the right thing and wear a mask voluntarily. If the Mayor wants to flatten the curve in Atlanta, she should start enforcing the current provisions of the Governor’s orders.”
When asked earlier in the day about enforcement of the mask order, Bottoms said while she hopes it’s not necessary, it does give the city an extra weapon to fight COVID-19.
“The reality is we shouldn’t have to have our police officers enforce it. But it does give us the ability, especially in our city operated buildings, like our Atlanta airport, city operated properties,” Bottoms said. “It does give us a bit more enforcement. In reality, we can all take responsibility for ourselves and we should take responsibility for those around us.”
