Governor Brian Kemp thanked Senator David Perdue for his work in Washington, DC Friday just hours after Perdue conceded the Senate runoff election to Democratic Senator-elect Jon Ossoff.
"On behalf of the state of Georgia, I would like to thank Senator David Perdue for his service in the U.S. Senate," Governor Kemp tweeted. "I would also like to congratulate Senator-elect Jon Ossoff and pledge to work with him and the incoming administration to serve the people of our state and put hardworking Georgians first."
Senator-elect Ossoff defeated the one-term Perdue by more than 40,000 votes Tuesday. Perdue came very close to beating Ossoff in the general election, but ended up a few tenth's of a percentage of a point short.
Kemp congratulated Senate-elect Reverend Raphael Warnock earlier this week after he defeated Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed by the governor.
