Gov. Brian Kemp has delayed the opening of all state government offices for two hours on Tuesday ahead of potential inclement weather.
Kemp issued the following statement:
In consultation with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, my office is postponing the opening of all state offices for two hours on Tuesday, February 16th due to potential inclement weather. I encourage all school systems to monitor the situation closely and make decisions on any potential closures in coordination with their local emergency management officials.
