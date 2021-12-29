ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Gov. Kemp announced Wednesday he is deploying up to 2,500 Georgia National Guard troops starting next week to help with COVID response.
This as Georgia sets a pandemic record of nearly 14,000 new COVID-19 cases reported today.
Right now, hospital systems are facing major staffing problems and more staff are getting sick from the Omicron variant.
Kemp is allotting $100 million to pay for up to 1,000 additional hospital staff to go to hospitals in need for the next 13 weeks, however he said he will not be implementing mask or vaccine mandates.
"I will not be implementing any measures shutter businesses or divide the vaccinated from the unvaccinated or the masked from the unmasked."
Currently, 60% of Georgians have had one dose of COVID vaccine, 53% are fully vaccinated and 30% are fully vaccinated are boosted.
Still breakthrough cases are sending the demand for testing to new levels--causing hours long waits
"The citizens of the state of Georgia, they need help and that is why you have a national guard," said Carden
The Georgia National Guard will be assisting the state with testing and non-medical based hospital needs.
"This pandemic has called on us a number of times and I am so proud of our soldiers and airmen and troops in guard. I have not received one complaint."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.