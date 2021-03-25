In a one-on-one interview Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp admitted it has been a difficult year managing the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia.
“I know in times like this for somebody that has been in the private sector 30-years and I’ve been through some tough times myself you’ve got to make decisions and you’ve got to move on and then you’ve got to worry about making the next decision,” Kemp said.
There have been more than 845,000 confirmed cases of the virus and over 16,000 deaths. 1.9% of Georgians who contracted covid-19 have died. We asked the governor if a more stringent statewide lockdown would have saved lives.
“If you look at a lot of the states that have been in lockdown mode, their success rates or failure rates depending on how you look at it are no better than ours and, in many cases,, ours are better than theirs,” Kemp said.
The state has administered 3.3 million vaccines, yet still ranks near the bottom nationally with only 20% of Georgians receiving one dose. Kemp blamed the federal government for the lack of supply early in the process.
“If we had more doses early on there’s no question, we could have given more shots,” Kemp said.
As for those on the fence about getting the vaccine, we asked the Governor what he would tell his fellow Georgians.
“I would tell them that my wife has had it, I’m getting it tomorrow and I would encourage them to get it. My kids are going to get it. This is a medical miracle of modern science,” Kemp said.
The Governor will get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Friday in Waycross. He said he wants to build confidence in the J&J brand. And when asked if he would encourage businesses to eliminate mask and social distancing policies, this was his response.
“Yes, we’re working through that right now as to what that’s going to look like and when. I’ve told people I’m moving very quickly now so I think it will be sooner rather than later if things continue to hold and we feel good about where we are,” Kemp said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.