ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Governor Brian Kemp is applauding record job growth numbers in 2019, saying the state has hit an all-time low for unemployment.
Georgia added over 70,000 jobs over the past twelve months, setting a record for total number of jobs at 4.65 million.
The 70,000 jobs added include 10,000 jobs in three critical sectors: education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and trade, transportation, and utilities. The state's unemployment rate also reached another historic low of 3.2%.
"It is a great time to be a Georgian," said Governor Kemp in a press release. "These record-breaking numbers are a testament to what we all know to be true: Georgia is leading the nation in business-friendly government and workforce development. With momentum on our side, we will continue to invest in our citizens and ensure Georgia remains at the top."
Georgia's workforce grew by nearly 18,000, reaching 5.13 million - another record high.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.