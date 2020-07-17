ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Governor Brian Kemp is calling on Georgians to be proactive in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
In a news conference Friday morning, Kemp asked Georgians to follow four rules for four weeks- wear a mask, practice social distancing, regularly wash hands, and follow guidance from the department of health.
He doubled down on his stance to urge, but not require, masks in public spaces. "I'm confident Georgians don't need a mandate to do the right thing," he explained. "It is the community that defeats this virus, not the government."
The comments come one day after Kemp filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta for requiring masks. The governor accused Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for politicizing the issue, saying "we will fight... to put people over pandemic politics."
Kemp went on to say the state is facing two battles-- defending the "lives and livelihoods of Georgians." When asked whether the state re-opened for business too quickly, the governor said "we were open two months before this rise."
Kemp claimed the latest spike in positive cases could be linked to weeks of protests that took place all over the country, including in Atlanta. He said even while demonstrators wore masks, the optics of thousands of people gathering at once may have sent the message that it was safe to do so.
In an interview on CBS News This Morning, Mayor Bottoms defended her requirement for Atlantans to wear masks in public. "We have very high numbers in the city of Atlanta. And we have business owners who are saying that it would be helpful to them if there were consistency throughout the city. And quite frankly, it's very simple, wearing a mask helps stop the spread of this virus. And so we will continue to do everything that we can do to make sure that people are safe," she said.
The mayor added, she believes Kemp's unwillingness to issue a state-wide mandate is putting lives in danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.