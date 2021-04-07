Thursday will mark a roll back in Georgia's COVID-19 economic restrictions in accordance with governor Kemp's March 31 executive order.
Governor Kemp issued a video message going over the stipulations of the order and what the ending of these restrictions means for the state.
Some of the key pieces of the executive order dealing with the ending of the state's COVID-19 restrictions are as seen below:
- Effective April 8 through April 30.
- Gathering bans eliminated.
- Shelter-in-place requirements eliminated.
- Removal of critical infrastructure distinction and reduction of organization suggested measures into one list with a small number of industry-specific requirements remaining.
- Reduction in social distancing requirements.
- Law enforcement can no longer close and organization for failure to comply with executive order provisions.
The Governor's Executive Orders are available to read here.
