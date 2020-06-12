ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Ready, set, action! After months of closures amid the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Brian Kemp is finally giving movie-makers the green light to resume business in Georgia.
The announcement comes just two days after Kemp released new guidelines for sheltering in place orders to expire for at risk communities. With more than 75 projects expected to take place across the state, there is an estimated 400,000 production workers that will aid in boosting the economy with $2 billion in investments over the span of 18 months.
“The entertainment production industry is coming back and ready to jumpstart the Georgia economy by creating jobs and generating greatly needed investment and spending in communities across the Peach State,” said Governor Kemp.
The major production companies, which are members of MPA-America include The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Paramount Pictures, and Warner Bros.
Given ongoing spread of coronvairus, productions are expected to follow the “COVID-19: Georgia Best Practices for Film and Television” guide.
In 2019, the 391 film and television productions filmed in Georgia supported 3,040 motion picture and television industry businesses.
"Production companies want to be in Georgia and create tens of thousands of jobs for workers across the state, and today's announcement is welcome news as we continue safely reopening our state," said Governor Kemp. "I thank the Georgia Film Office for their work during the pandemic, and I thank the production companies who always vowed to return to Georgia when the time was right for them to safely get back to work.”
