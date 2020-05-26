ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Republican National Convention is a massive event that's taken years to plan.
The convention is currently scheduled for Charlotte in late August. But, President Trump says he wants a fully-seated arena, and he's criticizing North Carolina's slower reopening during the pandemic, which could threaten the possibility of a packed house.
Republican leaders are now considering switching cities, and Governor Kemp wants Georgia to be top choice.
Kemp tweeted President Trump Tuesday morning:
“With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention. We hope you will consider the Peach State, @realdonaldtrump.”
Political strategist and campaign manager David Johnson says Kemp has both political and economic motivations.
“He will highlight that he was right in getting the economy going again, that the skeptics were wrong and also the political advantage as well,” Johnson said. “He believes it will help the president’s re-election campaign. It will help Republicans in the two Senate seats and in the hotly-contested Congressional seats.”
The RNC's website projects it will see 50,000 anticipated visitors in Charlotte, 15,000 members of media, 8,000 volunteers and 1,200 convention-related events.
Vice President Mike Pence told FOX News that leadership is looking “forward to working with Governor Cooper, getting a swift response, and, if need be, moving the national convention to a state that is farther along on reopening.” Texas, Georgia, and Florida have been considered.
“Right now, it’s taking everyone by surprise. No one really knows what’s going on either,” said Johnson, the CEO of Strategic Vision PR Group.
“The RNC is looking at contingency plans, and it’s looking at states where they know its going to be a competitive race at the Presidential level and at the Senate level as well,” Johnson said.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responded to Kemp’s pitch by maintaining that Atlanta will not be planning for large gatherings.
"Like North Carolina, the City of Atlanta is following a phased, data-driven approach to reopening. That plan does not contemplate hosting a large gathering event in August,” Bottoms wrote Tuesday. “In fact, several long-standing City-supported and sponsored events have already been canceled in order to comply with CDC guidelines."
Johnson says while Governor Kemp could gain economic and political points in hosting, Florida and Texas are also vying for a nod.
"Florida is really pushing for it,” Johnson said. “Don’t forget, Florida is really Donald Trump’s new home state now. Florida also has three presidential contenders in 2020 who would love to be highlighted at that convention: Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, and Rick Scott.”
Johnson says if the election boils down to a coronavirus response, Biden will have more support. If it narrows down to economic relaunch, Trump will gain more approval, according to Johnson.
“That’s why Donald Trump and the republicans want the convention--be it in Charlotte, be it in Atlanta, be it in Florida--some place to be where there are live people showing a sense of normalcy that the country is moving forward again,” Johnson told CBS46.
He says the decisions with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will be made within the next week at the latest.
