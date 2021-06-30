ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An expansion of a manufacturing facility is set to bring over a 100 jobs to one metro Atlanta county, Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.
Pregis plans to invest more than $14 million to open an advanced manufacturing facility in Henry County. The expansion will create 80 additional jobs in the area and will ramp up to 150 opportunities as the operation scales over the next few years, according to the press release.
The 298,000-square-foot facility will be located on Distribution Drive in McDonough, and will open by August 2021.
The manufacturer designs, develops, and delivers protective packaging solutions for a wide variety of consumer and industrial market segments.
“I want to thank Pregis for their commitment to creating advanced manufacturing and distribution jobs for hardworking Georgians,” said Governor Kemp.
“The company’s continued investment in the Peach State is a testament to our top-notch workforce training programs that prioritize manufacturing and to Georgia’s welcoming, pro-business environment," Kemp added.
“E-commerce is continuing to grow exponentially. Pregis’ investment in a Georgia manufacturing location is yet another commitment to offering a diverse portfolio of shipping solutions tailored to the growing demand among brand owners and e-commerce retailers for sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions,” said President and CEO of Pregis Kevin Baudhuin.
“We are excited to welcome Pregis to Henry County and their first manufacturing facility in Georgia. The outlook of bringing 150 new manufacturing jobs will help us continue our growth as an economic hub for our region,” said Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell.
“As we continue to leverage our strategic location and e-commerce base, today’s announcement by Pregis to locate their new manufacturing facility in Henry County is another example of our expanding advanced manufacturing sector,” said Chairman of the Henry County Development Authority Pierre Clements. “We are looking forward to their growth and prosperity with us."
“It’s a pleasure to see Pregis continue to expand in Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “As a major logistics hub, Georgia remains at the epicenter of the e-commerce boom and continues to attract rapidly expanding companies such as Pregis as a result.”
Individuals interested in careers with Pregis are encouraged to visit here.
