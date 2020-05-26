ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A day after President Donald Trump called into question whether the Republican National Committee would be held in Charlotte; Georgia Governor Brian Kemp let the president know his state is open for business.
With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention. We hope you will consider the Peach State, @realdonaldtrump!— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 26, 2020
President Trump backed away from the threat later Monday, but that didn't stop speculation on where the convention could go if the president's team ultimately decided to change the venue. Trump made the threat against North Carolina's Democratic governor because the president wants a guarantee that all restrictions on gatherings will be lifted by August 24.
While Atlanta has plenty of history hosting large events, from Olympics to the Super Bowl, it has only hosted a major party (Democrat, Republican, Whig) political convention once since 1832. In 1988, the Democrats brought the Democratic National Convention to Atlanta and nominated Michael Dukakis to run against then-Vice President George H.W. Bush.
Georgia would check off a lot of boxes for President Trump and the Republican Party if the convention did come to Atlanta. The convention would be held in a state that's rapidly becoming competitive for both parties, could lift Senatorial candidates as the GOP tries to retain control of the Senate, and put Trump's convention in the Deep South, where he has the strongest support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.