Governor Brian Kemp ordered flags in Georgia flown at half-staff to honor Hall of Fame Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron who passed away at 86 Friday.
"As we mourn his death, we must honor his legacy by striving toward the principles he embodied to forge a stronger, brighter for the generations of Georgians and Americans to come," Governor Kemp said in his executive order.
A separate tribute was being planned by the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United. The two teams announced they would retire Aaron's #44 jersey for the 2021 NFL and MLS seasons.
“When you look at icons of Atlanta and the sport of baseball, Hank Aaron is undoubtedly included in that group,” said Falcons President & CEO Rich McKay. “But he was more than an icon in sports, he was an icon off the field as well in how he carried himself and treated others. He was a true icon and yet when you encountered him, he always made you feel special. He was a great ambassador for the game of baseball, a great ambassador of the City of Atlanta and quite simply a great person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.