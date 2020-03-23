ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Despite calls from academia and some state leaders, Governor Brian Kemp only ordered the "medically fragile" to shelter-in-place starting at noon Tuesday until April 6.
The order covers people in long-term care facilities, those undergoing cancer treatments, citizens with a positive COVID-19 test, those exposed to COVID-19, and those with a possible positive test. Kemp's move comes despite a call earlier by an Emory University professor to shut down the state to avoid a catastrophic surge on hospitals.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was ready to implement an order Monday for all Atlanta residents to stay-at-home if Governor Brian Kemp didn't put a statewide order in place.
One of the loudest voices on shutting down the state is Emory University professor Dr. Carlos Del Rio. He tweeted on Saturday the state is headed for a catastrophe if Kemp doesn't act.
Dr. Del Rio said if the state is not effectively shut down, the number of people contracting the virus will vastly outnumber the available beds in Georgia hospitals. According to Del Rio, there could be nearly 300,000 hospitalizations in the state by April 24 due to COVID-19, but said there would only be 20,000 hospital beds available by then.
Del Rio said the point of no return date is between March 24 and March 29.
As for Mayor Bottoms, she said the equipment required to meet the current crisis. She said recommendations will be made for the homeless and that city leaders are looking for ways to help. The mayor's office indicated it was working with Delta and the airport on what relief they need or could provide.
In an attempt to fill the airport parking lots, rates have been cut by 50 percent. Mayor Bottoms also said she was considering opening golf courses for people to walk and looking at mental health recommendations during the ongoing crisis.
