ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Kemp made an exciting announcement Saturday, just in time for the College Football Playoffs!
He proclaimed Monday, Jan. 10 as Hunker Down Day in Georgia.
"When the Dawgs take the field for the National Championship, the whole state will be rallying behind them." He said in a tweet.
He invited fans to wear Red & Black to support the University of Georgia Bulldogs as they face the University of Alabama Crimson Tide at 8 p.m. EST Monday night.
