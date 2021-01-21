Governor Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey announced Thursday Georgia will start using is full allotment of COVID-19 vaccine starting next week, or roughly 120,000 doses.
Still, that's not nearly enough to meet demand. But, both Kemp and Toomey told the public Thursday the state is not receiving enough doses.
"I can’t control the supply we are getting. If we get more, I can control," Kemp said, adding he will be looking for more distribution guidance from the Biden administration.
The state health department for District 4 posted online Thursday it ran out of vaccines and can’t take new appointments. District 4 encompasses 12 counties including Henry, Spalding, Fayette, and Coweta.
"You can go anywhere to any health department to get your vaccine. If you live in Fulton you can go to DeKalb...We don’t want you standing in line," Toomey stated while also responding to concerns that some pharmacies are not scheduling a second dose out of a lack of supply. "We are going to work with providers to give that second dose. That is a part of the protocol."
For another month, the White House coronavirus task force report shows that Georgia is in the red zone. The last report from the Trump administration's task force says Georgia is sixth highest in the country for new cases and has the fifth highest test positivity rate in the nation. The report lists Gwinnett, Fulton and then Cobb as the top three counties with COVID-19, making up about 25% of all cases in the state.
Governor Kemp, with more updated statewide numbers, took a more positive approach to the latest data, noting the latest numbers show the lowest statewide positivity rate, although still higher than the state's summer surge.
President Joe Biden, unveiling his National Strategy for the COVID-19 response, said his administration, "will move heaven and earth to get more people vaccinated for free and create more places for them to get vaccinated."
The initial goal is to have 100 million vaccine shots given in Biden’s first 100 days in office. "We are on day one. This will be one of the greatest operational challenges our nation has undertaken," he announced.
Medical officials in the task force report are warning Georgia's healthcare leaders that “Overall, this fall and winter surge is more aggressive” and has been 3x as long as the spring and summer surge and significantly more deadly.
The report states that “mask mandates work" and encourages working with retailers to require mask wearing. It says during increased community spread, any indoor space where masks cannot be continuously worn must be curtailed or closed; including bars, indoor dining, and gyms, adding that any unmasking indoors creates viral spreading events.
The Biden administration extended its federal mask mandate from federal buildings to interstate travel including on planes, trains and buses. And as for international travelers, "in addition to wearing masks, everyone flying to United States from another country will need to test before they get on that plane before they depart and quarantine when they arrive in America," Biden said.
Biden also signed a declaration Thursday to fully reimburse states like Georgia who’ve used their national guard troops to help with pandemic response. And, another action to help get students back to school safely
"Today, we are directing the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services to immediately provide schools with clear guidance and resources to safely open schools and child care centers," Biden stated.
He says his administration will be using Dr. Anthony Fauci to give briefings along with other health experts only relying on science not politicians.
"We can do this if we come together. That’s why our plan is based on unity. All of us acting as one country," Biden said in closing.
