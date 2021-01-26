Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said the state and private industry continue working as quickly as possible to increase the administration of COVID-19 vaccines across the state.
Kemp said as of Tuesday morning, more than 713,000 doses have been administered across the state. (Find out more about the vaccine and how many Georgians have been vaccinated here.) Still, even as vaccine distribution continues to grow; the state hasn't reached the halfway point for everyone who is eligible for the vaccine at this point.
One of the groups that is drawing more focus is educators. Governor Kemp and Dr. Toomey said they recognize the need for educators to get vaccinated, but right now, there's simply not enough vaccine to open up the process to more age groups past those in Group 1A+.
The overwhelming demand has seen appointments for shots and other areas disappear as fast as they show up, as Governor Kemp said.
“A great example is Publix opened up availability based on what they’re getting in a few days and those appointments for an entire week sold out in 45 minutes,” Kemp said. “It was more demand than you’d see for a Georgia Alabama SEC Championship football Game.”
Dr. Toomey said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's move to allow more time between doses should ease some people's worries about getting the second dose. Governor Kemp also recently approved school nurses to start administering the vaccine to staff members once that group can receive their shots.
