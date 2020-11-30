Possible good news is around the corner for some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents: a COVID-19 vaccine could be heading to Georgia nursing homes in the next few weeks.
Governor Brian Kemp provided updates to a group of administrators for long-term care facilities across the state Monday afternoon in a virtual and in-person hybrid meeting.
“We would expect to be able to begin vaccinating individuals by the second or third week in December,” Kemp said. “Assuming all goes well with the federal government’s review of the data, the FDA and CDC establishing priority populations for initial distribution which includes long-term care facility staff and other frontline healthcare workers,” he added.
Some of the administrators expressed the difficulty of being in healthcare during the pandemic, explaining many have lost staff and also patients due to illness and fatigue.
“It has certainly been a battle as we try to take care of our patients,” Donna Stefano with Health Management.
Tony Marshall was in the meeting representing 95% of Georgia’s Assisted living facilities.
“It’s an emotionally trying time, the individuals that work in these centers are fatigued. The residents and the family members feel socially isolated and it’s a difficult time for them,” said Marshall who is the CEO of Georgia Health Care Association.
Marshall says he’s pleased to see long term care residents and healthcare workers be prioritized for the vaccine.
Monday, Moderna followed Pfizer in seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA. Gov. Kemp signed an executive order authorizing nurses and pharmacists to administer the vaccine and distribute it. He says 95% of Georgia’s long-term care facilities have enrolled in the program with the CDC to allowing Walgreens and CVS to lead the efforts in giving the vaccine.
“I know the state has the highest priority level for those residents and staff in nursing centers and I know they will soon follow-up with the residents in assistant living after that,” Marshall told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
Marshall says in nursing home settings patients and staff will be able to opt in or out of taking the vaccine similar to the flu shot process. It will be offered inside nursing and assisted living facilities.
