ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is set to deliver his 2022 State of the State Address Thursday morning before the General Assembly.
The speech comes a day after the governor announced a new proposal to give Georgia taxpayers back tax dollars in April.
Under the $1.6 billion proposal, single filers would get a $250 dollar refund and joint filers would get a $500 dollar refund.
Meanwhile, Georgia Democrats are planning to respond to the State of the State address, including his refund plans.
CBS46 will have live coverage of the State of the State address starting at 11 a.m.
