ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp signed HB 154 into Wednesday, giving three weeks to state employees, teachers and employees of public school district.
The new parents can receive three weeks of paid leave if they have a baby, adopt, or foster a child. This will also include public school teachers and anyone who works for a public school board in Georgia.
Until now, new parents would have had to take accrued sick time or unpaid leave if they needed to.
Now, the paid leave will be a part of a state or public school system job packet in Georgia.
Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, celebrated the new law about the bill standing alongside his sister, who is expecting a child with her husband.
“While she isn’t a state employee and she is fortunate to have a private employer offering paid leave, I think about young women like her who are starting families—state employees and teachers who this measure will help,” Gaines states.
“One of the neatest part of working on this legislation over the last year is the number of emails and texts Ive received from young families who this bill will help,” he continues, saying the law is pro-family, pro-life, and pro-business.
Gov. Kemp stated the law will help Georgia remain the number one state to do business and grow jobs. The law will take effect July 1.
