ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order prohibiting the use of Covid-19 vaccine passports in the state Tuesday afternoon.
It's been a contentious and controversial discussion worldwide.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that he’s prohibiting Georgia from requiring Covid-19 vaccine passports.
The executive order comes the same day that Moderna says their vaccine is effective in 12 to 17-year-olds.
“Moderna announced that they have completed their phase 2/3 trial of almost 4,000 children aged 12-17 in the United States, and announced that their vaccine was well tolerated and produced an immune response that was equivalent to earlier findings in adults,” said dr. Andi Shane, Chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine and Medical Director of Infectious Disease at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Dr. Shane said May had the lowest case count of Covid-19 in children since the beginning of October.
“Moderna has stated that based on the information they have so far, the vaccine efficacy in this 12-17 age group is 100%,” Dr. Shane added.
This comes on the same day that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp took action -- prohibiting Georgia from requiring Covid-19 vaccine passports.
Back in April, Governor Kemp made it clear he is not on board – tweeting quote “I do not and will not support any kind of state-mandated vaccine passport.”
That follows our bordering states - Alabama and Florida -- which took similar action.
“The idea that you should have to show that to be able to participate in normal activity like going to a football game or movie theater or any of that certainly for a government to force you that's something that is not acceptable,” said Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis.
Critics of vaccine passports say they have privacy and security concerns:
“I think it’s a bit frustrating to add that kind of intrusiveness into your life,” said one man CBS46 spoke to at the Atlanta airport.
Those in favor say it would be easier for schools and companies to reassure parents, students and customers.
Nevertheless, local doctors say vaccinating children provides us hope for the summer season – for summer camp, for getting back to school in the fall.
“Vaccines are really one of the key mitigation approaches and strategies as we have seen from a tremendous decline in the number of infections over the past several weeks since vaccines have been used more widely in children,” Dr. Shane said.
