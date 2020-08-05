ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia's governor is looking out for the state's farmers who suffered agricultural losses due to the October 2018 Category 5 Hurricane Michael battering.

On Wednesday Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 105 -- which would create state tax exemptions for federal disaster relief or assistance funds -- into law.

On June 18 the bill passed the Senate with a 41-3 vote.

"This legislation was a top priority for House leadership and, as a result, became a vehicle for additional, tax-related subject matter, including an excise tax for for-hire ground transport service providers and a narrowed scope of appropriation authority for specific tax proceeds in the State of Georgia," said Kemp.

Sine die of the legislative session took place on June 26. Still, Kemp says questions arose on whether or not the bill passed through both chambers of General Assembly. As a result, he plans to issue a special session in the coming weeks.

"Although I will sign House Bill 105 today [August 5], I do so with serious concern that if the bill is ever challenged, the measure may not withstand judicial scrutiny, resulting in the unraveling of the tax structures it created. Our farmers, especially, cannot afford further economic hardship. In the coming weeks, I will issue a proclamation calling for a special session of the General Assembly to pass the Hurricane Michael tax exemption and other relevant portions of House Bill 105 again to ensure our farm families are protected. Such special session may also be timely to address other budgetary and oversight issues."

On June 30 Kemp signed a state budget of $26 billion.

To read HB 105 in its entirety, click here.