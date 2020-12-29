Governor Brian Kemp tells CBS46 he is optimistic about the expected outcomes of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Yesterday, we had the first caregiver at our nursing home, one of our nursing homes get vaccinated,” Kemp told CBS46’s Hayley Mason. “[There is] a lot of optimism as we go into the new year, especially on the vaccine front. I mean just a medical miracle quite honestly,” Kemp added.
Hospitals, long-term care facilities, health departments are getting the vaccine first as they see the most vulnerable groups. But, administering a new vaccine for a novel virus has proven to be a grand effort in trust building. Some fear the unknown and possible side effects.
Kemp says Georgia’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey reported mild side effects.
“She explained to us, and to the media, that she had a little soreness in her arm and some hot spots on her face for a couple hours, but nothing that bothered her and she’s been feeling fine ever since,” Kemp stated.
He says so far there are no widespread complications reports in Georgia.
While Georgia continues to see a spoke in COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, Kemp says he still does not believe a lockdown or additional mandates are necessary.
Governor Kemp today telling me Georgians need to quote hunker down as COVID numbers rise across all areas.
“I don’t believe more mandates is going to help the situation,” Kemp said. “I think people realizing what’s happening in their hometown hospital is how we need to deal with this,” he says people realizing the strain on the healthcare system will motivate them to be more cautious.
Gov. Kemp says the highest infection rates right now are occurring in 18 to 29-year-olds. He says he knows they will likely continue to gather for upcoming holidays.
“These are the folks that we know they’re going to go do something on New Year’s Eve,” Kemp said. “If you shut bars down all they’re going to do is gather at their friends house. What we need them to do is be smart when they’re gathering. If they’re going to do that, try to limit the size of those gatherings with people in their household. If they’re not going to do that, they just need not to go home for three four weeks.”
Kemp argues that other states that locked down are seeing spikes again. While public health scientists largely support lockdowns to curb spiking cases. Kemp believes it's about personal responsibility.
“People know what to do,” the governor said. “We need them to be part of the solution, not part of the problem and a government mandate in my opinion at this point is not going to be what flattens the curve.”
Election Dispute and Lawsuits
Nearly two months after the Presidential election, lawsuits seeking to overturn the results of a Joe Biden win continue to pour in this week.
CBS46’s Hayley Mason asked Gov. Kemp if he believes the lawsuits filed by attorney Lin Wood are productive or not. Kemp said he did not want to single out any particular lawsuit in his response.
“Everybody has a legal right post election challenge certain things and to use the courts. That’s the way the system is set up,” Kemp stated. “To me that is all a distraction from focusing on the real task at hand, and for me that is supporting David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler,” he went on.
Both of the Republican incumbents in the U.S. Senate are fighting for the hotly contested Senate seats which Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are vying to turn blue.
Kemp tells me he’s not on board with the continuing arguments about lawsuits and compounding conspiracy theories. Many of the disputed claims and conspiracies which have been led by President Trump who has criticized Kemp for certifying Georgia's election votes that rendered Joe Biden President-elect
“We have laws here and constitutions that I’m gonna continue to follow,” Kemp said .”A lot of people are mad at me because I’ve actually been following the laws and the constitution of this state,” he added.
As for the business of the state, Georgia’s General Assembly reconvenes January 11th. Kemp says the top focus will shift to funding covid relief and healthcare support.
“We are going to continue to stay focused on our COVID-19 response, vaccine distribution, making sure I’m sure our biggest priority this year will be the budget,” Kemp stated. He says he will not be making cuts this year and teacher furloughs will not happen. He still regrets that teacher raises had to take a back burner in the pandemic but he plans to make good on his promise to give teachers pay raises.
As for the election, he says he will continue to follow the law despite scrutiny in his party.
