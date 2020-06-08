ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For a week the National Guard has helped restore order and maintain peace at protests across the state.
Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency order after Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms requested assistance with protests in the city that swelled into riots.
My executive orders authorizing a State of Emergency & mobilizing @GeorgiaGuard to assist law enforcement with peaceful protests will expire at 11:59 PM tonight. Moving forward, we’ll continue to monitor activity & remain prepared to respond if necessary. https://t.co/vg6XcEPjc4— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 8, 2020
However with less arrests and unrest provoked by protests agitators, Gov. Kemp is allowing the order to expire Monday night at 11:59 p.m.
“I greatly appreciate the men and women of the Georgia National Guard, state and local law enforcement, and all first responders who kept Georgians safe and ensured peaceful demonstrations across our great state. This coordinated team worked tirelessly to protect communities, businesses, and everyone exercising their Constitutional rights," said Kemp in a statement released Monday afternoon. "Given the success of this partnership and after several discussions with public safety officials and community leaders, my executive orders authorizing a State of Emergency and mobilizing Georgia National Guard troops will expire at 11:59 PM tonight. Moving forward, we will continue to monitor activity around the state and remain prepared to respond if necessary,“ he added.
