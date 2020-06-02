Kemp: Supports peaceful protests, continues lobbying to host RNC

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tuesday night as National Guard troops and local law enforcement agencies worked to maintain peace and order in the streets of Atlanta, Governor Brian Kemp had the Republican National Convention on his mind.
Just an hour after the state capital went into its fourth night of a 9 p.m. curfew, Kemp lobbied to bring the RNC to Georgia.
Hope you have Georgia on your mind, @realDonaldTrump! https://t.co/4scxDSLOMj— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 3, 2020
Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now, @NC_Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena - Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020
Days before local protests demanding justice for George Floyd, and other black and brown people killed by law enforcement, made their way to the state capital, Kemp offered up Georgia as the new host of the convention.
Trump has been vocal that Charlotte, North Carolina Mayor Roy Cooper is not yet comfortable with his city hosting droves of people amid the coroanvirus pandemic.
Even with the continuing protests moving through Downtown Atlanta Kemp has not given up hope of hosting the RNC. During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Kemp addressed the growing demonstrations and the increased risk of COVID-19 spreading.
"I still have hope that we can emerge from this stronger than ever before. I truly believe our best and brightest days are before us...This is a moment to unite Georgians an find solutions to the problems that we face," said Kemp. He went on to say the state is working through the steps to safely and efficiently get Georgians back to work.
Still, he was anything but numb to calls for change.
"Georgians are filled with fear, with anger, and righteous impatience. People are hurting, and we have more questions than answers. I support the right to peacefully protest, to honor the life of George Floyd, to demand action. As the cradle of the Civil Rights movement, this is a place where peaceful protests ultimately shook up the status quo. The birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., this is a city where his legacy looms, urging us to seek justice, love mercy, and treat each other fairly with kindness and respect." But even in supporting peaceful protest Kemp reiterated the the threat of setting the state back with an uptick in coronavirus cases.
"We are obviously monitoring the impact, and we encourage all law enforcement - along with those who were participating in the demonstrations - to get tested immediately. Dr. Toomey is working closely with Dr. Paxton at the Fulton County Board of Health to establish a pop-up testing site next week in South Fulton for people who participated in the protests," he said.
DPH Director Dr. Kathleen Toomey added, "When you have this many people gathered together in close proximity you run the risk of viral transmission. I think you add to that, that people have come from out of state may have even higher rates of infection and bringing it into our state."
At 5 p.m. on June 2nd, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported there were a total of 48,207 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 2,102 deaths, and 8,334 hospitalizations.
Though the fight for justice is present on the minds of the hundreds of people participating in demonstrations, so is the quality of their health. Throughout the crowds moving through Centennial Olympic Park masks are seen on the faces of many.
On day five of demonstrations hand sanitizer was offered to peaceful protesters.
