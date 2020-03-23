ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is ready to implement an order for residents to stay-at-home if Governor Brian Kemp doesn't put a statewide order in place Monday during a 5 p.m. update.
Some are expecting the Governor to do just that Monday evening which would make an order from Mayor Bottoms unnecessary. Mayor Bottoms made her comments during a Monday call on the status of the City of Atlanta's response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
She also said that for now, areas like parks and the Beltline will remain open.
Governor Kemp is coming under increasing pressure to make bold moves to close down most of the state as Georgia fights the growing coronavirus crisis. One of the loudest voices on shutting down the state is Emory University professor Dr. Carlos Del Rio. He tweeted on Saturday the state is headed for a catastrophe if Kemp doesn't act.
Dr. Del Rio said if the state is not effectively shut down, the number of people contracting the virus will vastly outnumber the available beds in Georgia hospitals. According to Del Rio, there could be nearly 300,000 hospitalizations in the state by April 24 due to COVID-19, but said there would only be 20,000 hospital beds available by then.
Del Rio said the point of no return date is between March 24 and March 29.
Governor Kemp hasn't responded on Twitter other than to thank those on the front lines and say he has a press update scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday.
As for Mayor Bottoms, she said the equipment required to meet the current crisis. She said recommendations will be made for the homeless and that city leaders are looking for ways to help. The mayor's office indicated it was working with Delta and the airport on what relief they need or could provide.
In an attempt to fill the airport parking lots, rates have been cut by 50 percent. Mayor Bottoms also said she was considering opening golf courses for people to walk and looking at mental health recommendations during the ongoing crisis.
